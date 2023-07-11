Jadcherla (Telangana) : A rooster crowing from behind lock-up bars gave a pleasant surprise to the public visiting the Jadcherla Police Station in Telangana. Then, everybody's curiosity arose as to what the male chicken had done that it ended up behind the prison bars along with some accused persons in the police station. This became a topic of discussion in the entire Mahabubnagar district. Upon enquiries, it was revealed that that police locked it up for the sake of security as there was no information about its real owner.

It all began when local residents in Booreddipalli village of Jadcharla municipal area complained to the police that a minor boy had stolen the rooster. The police personnel came to the spot and took the male chicken into custody. They also took the accused boy to the police station. As the accused was a minor, the police called his parents and handed him over to them. When the boy was asked about the owner of the chicken cock, he said he did not know to whom the rooster belongs.

Also, there was no complaint from anyone about any missing rooster. Then, the police thought of releasing it outside. But CI Ramesh Babu thought that there was a chance of stray dogs attacking the chicken if it was released outside. So the male chicken was put in a lockup. It was being served nuts and water.