Hyderabad: A video of Telangana State Home Minister Mahmood Ali slapping personal security officer at an event has gone viral on social media. Mahmood Ali was present at Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav's birthday celebrations held in Hyderabad on Friday. The video shows Mahmood Ali wishing his minister colleague and waiting for the flower bouquet to be presented to the minister. However, the security officer took more time to bring the bouquet. Enraged by this, the Home Minister slapped him on his face and asked for the bouquet.

Meanwhile, Telangana on Friday launched the "Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme" for school children, aiming to feed about 23 lakh government school students. Telangana Ministers, including KT Rama Rao, formally launched the scheme at different locations.