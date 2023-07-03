TECHIE FROM HYDERABAD WORKING IN US OFFERS GOLDEN CROWN WORTH RS 20 LAKHS TO SAI BABA IN SHIRDI

Ahmednagar (Maharashtra): A golden crown studded with gems was offered to Sai Baba at Shirdi on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima on Monday. Vamsi Krishna, a software engineer working in Texas, USA, donated the golden crown worth Rs 20 lakhs to Sai Baba temple situated in Shirdi of Maharashtra.

Vamsi Krishna is a native of Hyderabad and working in the United States. The beautifully crafted golden crown weighing 365 grams is studded with precious gemstones. Speaking about the importance of Guru Purnima, Vamsi, said, "What I achieved in my life due to the blessings of Sai Baba. The success I got was due to the blessings of Sai Baba. Hence, I came from America to offer the golden crown to Baba on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima."

The golden crown was offered to Sai Baba during the midday 'aarti' on Monday. Devotee Vamsi Krishna was also presented with an idol of Sai Baba and a shawl by the Temple Management Committee.