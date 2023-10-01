Puri: Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created sand art for the 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2023' campaign at Puri Beach in Odisha. To create awareness about the cleanliness drive through sand art, he created a seven-foot-high sand sculpture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleaning with a broom. Meanwhile, he has also created 100 sand dustbins in the sculpture.

Taking to X (formally known as Twitter), Patnaik shared his work and wrote, "Let's unite for #SwachhtaHiSeva-a pledge to clean and uplift our surroundings. As our Hon’ble PM, @narendramodi Ji has given a Call To Action for all to come together and offer voluntary service for the cleanliness of the Nation on 1st October at 10 am for 1 hour. My SandArt with message #SwachhataHiSeva at Puri beach in Odisha. #SwachhBharatAbhiyan." (sic)

In a recent episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi appealed for "one hour of Shramdaan (or voluntary labour) for Swachhata" on October 1 by all citizens and said it would be a 'Swachhanjali' to Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of his birth anniversary.