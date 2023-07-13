Surat (Gujarat): Surat a city in Gujarat is known for diamond and textiles production and is also for its jari business. A jari artist has taken his skill to the next level as he paints using the art creating life-life forms that leave those beholding it bewitched.

Vipul Jaypeewala, an architect and an interior designer, is also a skilled jari artist. "The connection of jari business with Surat is 700 years old. Kings and nobles used this artwork in their clothing during those days. Then a time came when the entire business of jari fell down. That's when I thought to develop an art using jari to give a push to the business," said Jaypeewala.

Many of his friends are in the jari art and to promote their businesses, Jaypeewala thought of fusing jari art with his painting skills. He studied the various types of jari available before he started creating art out of it. He initially practised doing sketches which he would cut and later fill with jari. "Cost of the artwork depends on the type of jari being used. One portrait can cost from Rs 1000 to Rs 1500 reaching Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000," he said.

From politicians to Bollywood celebrities many have appreciated his art form. "If we talk about Bollywood I have made portraits of Madhuri Dixit, Himesh Reshammiya, Pankaj Udhas, Manhar Udhas and also some south Indian heroes like Ramcharan and Prabhas," he said. According to Jaypeewala, there is a high demand for portraits in gold with the close-up ones being the best combination on display.