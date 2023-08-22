SUDARSAN PATTNAIK SCULPTS A SAND REPLICA OF CHANDRAYAAN 3 TO EXTEND BEST WISHES TO ISRO

The well-known sand artist from Odisha, Sudarsan Pattnaik has wished good luck to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) through sand art for the Chandrayaan-3 mission success. At Puri-Niladri beach, using 10 tons of sand, Pattnaik has built a sand sculpture 15 feet in length and 10 feet in height. It shows flawless art of how Chandrayaan-3 will cross orbit and land on the Moon.

Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) is all set to land on the lunar surface on Wednesday evening, as India eyes to become the first country to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite. The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan), is scheduled to make a touchdown near the south polar region of the Moon at 6:04 pm on Wednesday.

If the Chandrayaan-3 mission succeeds in making a touchdown on the moon and in landing a robotic lunar rover in ISRO's second attempt in four years, India will become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union. (With PTI Inputs)