Puri (Odisha): On the occasion of Ram Navami, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a stunning sand sculpture of Lord Ram at Puri beach in Odisha. Pattnaik also created a stunning replica of Ayodhya's Ram temple here. The sand art has a message which reads "Happy Ram Navami".

The internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik took to Twitter to wish everyone Happy Ram Navami. Pattnaik tweeted, "On the auspicious occasion of RamaNavami .My SandArt with message HappyRamNavami at Puri beach in Odisha. JaiShreeRam". The Padma Shri awardee is known for making stunning and magnificent sand sculptures on the beaches. Ram Navami, a Hindu festival is celebrated all over country every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama.

