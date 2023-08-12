Kozhikode (Kerala): This Independence Day, the Government Ganapath Model Girls' Higher Secondary School in Kerala's Kozhikode will hold a mega patriotic song concert with 1800 students singing in harmony. The students will perform "India Rag 2023", a 15-minute-long patriotic song in seven Indian languages on August 14 at 11 am on the school premises. Several differently-abled students will also be a part of this mega concert.

D.K Mini, the music teacher at the school said, "Anybody who enjoys music can sing. There is no such thing as a child who cannot sing. I wanted to include the children of my school in this mega project to encourage them to think beyond boundaries." The group will perform in Kannada, Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Konkani and Malayalam, the music teacher added. Around 75 faculty members and parents will also take part in this mega event.

Excerpts of the Kannada song 'Nanna desha nanna usiru', Tamil song 'Parukkulle nalla nadu'. Telugu song "Sanghatanam oka yahnam', Sanskrit song 'Jayati jayati Bharat mata', Konkani song 'Har hath sath rang', Hindi song 'Sath suron ke' and 'Chandan hai maati mere desh ki', and Malyalam song 'Jaya jaya jaya janmabhumi' will be sung in the mega patriotic song concert. Musicians Dominic Martin on Keyboard, Sasikrishna on Bass Guitar, Soman on Lead Guitar and Peethambaran on Rhythm Pad will provide the background music for the song, Mini added.