Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): To inculcate a sense of discipline among students, the principal of a school in Bareilly forced the students to bathe on the school premises after he found out they did not shower in the morning. The incident took place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Inter-College under Faridpur Police Station area limits.

According to sources, during the morning Assembly, Ranvijay Singh Yadav, the Principal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Inter-College Principal, started checking the uniforms of the students standing in queues. He started questioning students whether they had taken a bath in the morning. At least five students raised their hands, prompting Singh to take action against them.

Expressing his dissatisfaction, Singh ordered all five students to take a bath on the school premises with borewell water. He took the students to the pump set and ordered them to take the bath. He also recorded a video of the impromptu shower session and instructed the students to take the bath regularly.