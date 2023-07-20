STUDENT DIES AFTER HIS BIKE SKIDDED AND HIT POLE IN KARNATAKA

Mangaluru (Karnataka): In a tragic road accident, a 21-year-old engineering student died after his bike skidded and hit a pole in Karnataka's Mangaluru. The horrific incident took place around 11:40 am on Wednesday on the national highway in Adyar on the outskirts of Mangaluru. The deceased was identified as Mohammad Nashat, a student of Valachil Srinivas College. He was from Kerala. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the area and later widely circulated on social media.

In the video, the student can be seen riding his bike at high speed before losing control and crashing into the divider. The impact was so severe his helmet came off, and he was thrown into the air for several seconds before hitting the ground. The bike itself landed a significant distance away and skidded for quite a while. He was on his way to college when the mishap occurred. The young engineering student, residing in Uppala, suffered fatal head injuries in the accident and died instantly.