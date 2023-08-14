Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh): A seven-year-old child sustained injuries after suffering a dog attack in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi on Sunday. The incident took place in Jharkhadia under Narsingh Rao Toriya police station limits. The boy, Viraj was hospitalised with deep wounds on his thighs after being attacked by a pack of dogs in front of his house.

Viraj, a class two student was returning from a nearby shop when the canines attacked him. The horrific incident was caught on a CCTV camera. In the clip, five dogs can be seen attacking the boy. He was saved after his mother and neighbours came to his rescue. Amrita Gupta, Viraj's mother said, "Everyone gathered when my son cried for help. Every day we hear an incident of a dog attack in our locality. We have made several complaints to the Municipal Corporation but to no avail."

"There is a man named Kailash Sahu who feeds meat to the dogs every day. Because of this, the number of dogs in our locality is increasing day by day. Now we will have to complain about this to the police. And if even then no action is taken. We all will stage a protest because not only our children, but elderly people are also in danger." Another child of the locality said that because of the fear of dogs, we all have stopped playing. Even when we are going to school, these dogs follow us. We are afraid to step out of our houses.

