SOUTH AFRICAN NATIONAL DOING 25 KM DAILY PARIKRAMA OF NARMADA RIVER

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A South African national has been undertaking a daily 25-kilometre Narmada parikrama on the banks of the River Narmada in the Narmadapuram area. Ronnie Mule (68) of Cape Town, South Africa, has been residing in India for more than 1.5 years.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Ronnie Mule said, "Maa Narmada Parikrama was mentioned by Guru Ji during a Satsang in Badrinath. I asked him about the Maa Narmada Parikrama after being inspired by him." On October 23, he began the circumambulation from Amarkantak in Madhya Pradesh. Mule stated, "Mother Narmada looks after everyone and keeps me out of trouble." It's been a wonderful journey that holds a particular place in my heart. I met a lot of people on the parikrama path. I've never experienced any problems."