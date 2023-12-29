Sonmarg (Jammu and Kashmir): The first ever ice-skating event has been launched in Sonmarg, an enchanting hill station in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district by the Sonmarg Development Authority (SDA). The launching of this event comes as the valley witnessed an increase in the footfall of tourists.

Officials said that ice skating event here will transform Sonmarg into a busting tourism hub. Officials also said that Sonmarg will be opened for tourists in winters for the first and preparations are underway to ensure a seamless experience for visitors. The addition has sparked immense joy among locals who foresee a a wave of upcoming opportunities.

Parvez Ahmed, a local said that launching an ice skating event here will provide employment to the local youth. Ahmed said, "When we were young, we had only heard about ice skating and winter sports, but now we will witness it here in Sonmarg. This will boost tourism here which in turn will provide employment to the local youth."

Ilyas Hussain, Chief Executive Officer of Sonmarg Development Authority said, "This is the first time that an ice skating event is being organised in Sonmarg. This will attract more tourists to the area. This addition will also help the local youth to learn new skills. Sports enthusiastst have also hailed this initiative."