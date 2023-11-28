SNOWFALL HAMPERS RECONSTRUCTION WORK AT KEDARNATH DHAM

Kedarnath (Uttarakhand): One of the 12 Jyotirlingas, Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand, has been under constant snowfall for the past 24 hours. The ongoing second phase reconstruction work in Kedarnath Dham has been disrupted by snowfall.

There was so much snow that work had to be stopped. Snowfall is still falling in Kedarnath Dham where about one foot of snow has already fallen. This is the first snowfall since Baba Kedar closed. Just a few days before the doors closed, snow had fallen. The Dham was undergoing its second phase of reconstruction, but it has halted because of the snowfall. There is currently continuous snowfall in the Dham. Hence, there are only a few labourers and saints can be seen in the Dham.