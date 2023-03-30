A video of a snake crawling inside an ATM kiosk in Kerala's Idukki district making rounds on social media. The hair-raising incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed in the centre. The incident took place inside a State Bank of India (SBI) Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in Koottar town on Wednesday. In the video, the reptile was seen crawling inside the ATM's floor when a woman entered it to withdraw money.

The woman didn't catch the attention of the snake. While moving out from the ATM, she noticed the snake on the floor and managed to escape from the premises. Immediately, the woman told locals about the snake. Later, they informed the forest department. On receiving the information, the forest department officials reached the spot and caught the snake at around 10 am on Wednesday night and they released it in the Periyar Tiger Reserve on Thursday.

Earlier, a five-foot-long black-headed snake was rescued by an NGO from a grocery store at Delhi Secretariat building. The snake was nestled on a shelf, behind a stack of sealed bhujia packets. A staffer of the office alerted the security personnel who then contacted Wildlife SOS. The NGO's rescue team immediately reached the Secretariat building carefully extricated the nearly five-foot-long snake and safely transferred it into a bag. Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS thanked the staff at the Secretariat building for alerting and keeping a watch until the rescue team arrived.