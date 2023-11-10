Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu): A snake was found curled up inside a shoe and a video of the reptile has gone viral on social media. A class VIII student identified as Pradeep, a resident of Venkateswara Nagar area next to Vellalur of the Coimbatore district, went to the shoe stand of his house and heard an abnormal sound near it. Later he found a snake curled up inside his shoes.

The boy then rushed to his parents and informed them about the snake. Later, his parents informed Mohan, a snake catcher from the Wildlife and Nature Conservation Foundation. After that, a snake catcher reached the spot and caught the snake securely.

Subsequently, it was revealed that the snake was a cobra. The snake catcher said that, during the rainy season, snakes roam in large numbers and they come in search of sheltered places, and because of that, they get inside the shoes. Meanwhile, the snake has been released safely into the forest area.