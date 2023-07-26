Hyderabad: Incessant rainfall in Hyderabad city for the past several days has brought misery to residents. A resident had to face a harrowing time when a snake entered his house with the sewerage water. Panic-stricken family members called up Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) staffers for help. No one turned up from the GHMC to catch the snake. Somehow, Sampath in the Alwal area of ​​Secunderabad caught the reptile and put it in a box. Fuming, he took the snake to the Municipal office and placed it on the table in the office to lodge a protest.

It is learned that Sampath was waiting for the municipal staffers to arrive at the spot to catch the snake for several hours. However, since no one came to the spot, the man decided to take matters into his own hands. Angy with the GHMC employees, he took the snake and put it on the table of the GMCH office. Facing a huge embarrassment over the incident, the GHMC has appealed to residents to contact helpline number 9000113667 in case of civic-related issues.