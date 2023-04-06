SI SUSPENDED FOR DANCING IN TEMPLE FESTIVAL WHILE ON DUTY IN KERALA

Idukki (Kerala): A Kerala police officer has been suspended for dancing to a Tamil song at a temple festival while discharging his duties in Kerala's Idukki on Wednesday. The video of the officer dancing outside the temple has gone viral on social media. The incident took place at Pooppara in Idduki during a festival at Poopara Mariamman temple on Wednesday. The officer has been identified as Sub-Inspector KP Shaji.

According to sources, Shantanpara Sub-Inspector KP Shaji and his team were deployed at the temple to maintain law and order for the festival. Around 100 people, including women and children participated in the festival. In the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border area, the local people dance to the songs of 'Mariamman' during the festival in the temples of Tamil Nadu.

Also read: Umesh Pal murder case: Bareilly jail superintendent suspended for aiding Ashraf

At the same time, SI KP Shaj started dancing after hearing the Tamil song 'Mariamma Kaliyamma'. The video was captured by the locals present there. However, the locals intervene and stopped the SI. Meanwhile, KP Shaji has been suspended for dancing in public while discharging his duty. However, the investigation into the incident was pending. According to the special branch report, the Idukki district police chief took the action.

Earlier, five policemen were suspended for consuming alcohol and dancing inside the police station campus on Holi in Jharkhand's Godda district. The video of the policemen dancing went viral on social media. Taking cognizance of the video, an inquiry was conducted. Following the investigation, the police were found guilty and were suspended.