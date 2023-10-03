A video of the dean of the Nanded government hospital in Maharashtra where 31 patients died in the last 36 hours cleaning the filthy toilet after an MP from the ruling Shiv Sena party instructed him to do so surfaced on the internet.

Shiv Sena MP Hemant Patil visited the hospital to review the condition of the hospital. Noticing the unhygienic atmosphere in the hospital, Hemant Patil spoke harshly to the hospital administration saying, "There is dirt everywhere in the hospital." He then made the dean clean the toilets. MP Hemant Patil demanded that a case of culpable homicide be registered against the doctor and guilty officials of the hospital.

Meanwhile, NCP MP Supriya Sule said the allies of the coalition government are playing a hide-and-seek game to cover their mistakes. Patients said that there was a shortage of medicines in hospitals and they are not getting medicines on time. Supriya Sule demanded strict action in this regard. She asked Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to resign with the minister concerned and also to provide compensation to the families of the deceased.

