Bettiah(Bihar): At least seven girl students were injured after a speeding Bolero hit them in Bihar's Bettiah on Tuesday when they going for coaching classes on bicycles. The incident took place on Lauria-Bettiah's main road. The injured were rushed to the local hospital from there they were referred to the Bettiah Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for better treatment. The incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed nearby.

According to sources, the girls were identified as Pooja Kumari, Mamta Kumari, Sandhya Kumari, Chhoti Kumari, Anjali Kumari and Lastna Kumari. They were studying in Class X. The girls were on their way to coaching classes when the speeding Bolero hit them. The locals then caught the Bolero driver and handed over him to the police. Later, police reached the spot and seized the vehicle. "All the girls are matriculation students and were going for coaching classes when the accident took place," the girls' family members said.