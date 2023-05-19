SENIOR CONG LEADER KAMAL NATH PAYS OBEISANCE TO GODDESS KAMAKHYA IN GUWAHATI

Guwahati: Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath visited Assam's Guwahati on Friday. Ahead Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, Congress leader Kamal Nath offered prayers to Goddess Kamakhya. Congress sources said that it is completely a private tour of the leader. A video of his visit surfaced on social media.

Though Assam Congress claims it is a private tour, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah and many other leaders welcomed Kamal Nath at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI) on Friday morning. Kamal Nath started his journey towards the Kamakhya temple, which is located at the top of Nilachal Hill in Guwahati. He was accompanied by Bhupen Kumar Bora and many other leaders. Later, Kamal Nath met many Congress leaders in the state's capital.