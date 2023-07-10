Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) : Devotional fervour marked the Sawan Somwar special puja held at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain here to mark the beginning of the monsoon season, which stands as a symbol of Lord Shiva's blessings. One of the 12 Jyotirlingas in India, Mahakaleshwar Temple witnessed a huge influx of devotees and pilgrims to take part in the memorable puja rituals conducted there. Monday happens to be the first day of the auspicious Sawan season and the Mahakaleshwar temple was spruced up for the Bhasma Aarti of Lord Mahakal scheduled to be held at 2:30 am.

The doors of the Mahakal Temple were opened by the priest. After which the worship of Lord Mahakal was begun. Lord Mahakal was bathed with holy water from Koti Tirth Kund by the priests. The Lord was anointed with milk, curd and ghee along with various ingredients. Lord Mahakal was decorated with cannabis, after that Lord Mahakal was taken in the bus by Mahant of Mahanirvani Akhara. A large number of devotees had reached the Mahakal temple to see the celestial ceremonies. The Mahakal committee arranged for Chalayman Bhasma Aarti for the common devotees. Later, in the day, Lord Mahakal would go on a city tour to know the condition of his subjects.

It is believed that worshiping Lord Mahakal in the month of Sawan fulfils devotees' wishes. The temple committee will telecast live on the committee's website www.mahakaleshwar.nic.in and Facebook page along with aarti and darshan of God throughout the day.