New Delhi: A saree worth Rs 2.25 lakhs has become the cynosure of all eyes at the 42nd India International Trade Fair in Pragati Maidan of Delhi. The saree was made from silk yarn and embroidered with gold zari and it took three months to weave it. Speaking to ETV Bharat, textile manufacturer Mohammad Tabish, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, said, "My ancestors have been weaving this type of saree since the time of the Mughals. Although sarees are being displayed in other stalls ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 75,000, this saree worth Rs 2.25 lakhs is something different."

Tabish said, "To keep the saree safe for years, it is very important to expose it to sunlight frequently, otherwise, insects may grow in it and damage the saree. The reason for this is that it is made from the yarn of silkworms. If it is not exposed to sunlight every six months, insects can grow on it. It is very important to get it dry cleaned every time after wearing so that it can be used for a long time."

Tabish further stated that this time his sarees have been sold well. Ever since the trade fair started, new stock has been procured through parcels every day. But, the special saree worth Rs 2.25 lakhs had a stock of only four sarees. Three of them have been sold and the last remaining saree is also in great demand. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also visited his stall at the trade fair, he said.​