Puri (Odisha) : The well-known sand artist from Odisha, Sudarsan Pattnaik, paid a rich tribute to space scientists as ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 Mission will be launched by a launch vehicle from Sriharikota's Satish Dhawan Space Center (SDSC) in Andhra Pradesh today at 2:35 PM. Wishing for the successful launch of Chandrayaan 3, Sudarsan Pattnaik created an inspiring sand sculpture of its replica at Puri's Niladri beach.

In this, Chandrayaan-3 has been carved in sand with the Moon rising high and with the universe and stars as the backdrop. Sand art of Chandrayaan 3 has been built using 500 steel containers. Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik displayed this fascinating Chandrayaan 3 sand art by installing 500 steel containers with the message "Vijayee Bhava" (Victory to Mission) on Puri beach.

About 15 tons of sand was used in this sand sculpture which is made up of Chandrayaan 3 and it is about 22 feet long. Sudarsan Pattnaik was assisted by his sand art school students in making this sand sculpture. He has been expressing his message through this sand art every time there is a big event or occasion that India and the world celebrates.