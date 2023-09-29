SAND ARTIST SUDARSAN PATTNAIK PAYS GLOWING TRIBUTES TO DR MS SWAMINATHAN AT PURI BEACH

Puri (Odisha): Paying glowing tributes to renowned agricultural scientist Dr MS Swaminathan whose contribution to making the country self-reliant in food production, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik made a sculptor on the Puri beach. The sculptor was grabbing the eyeballs. Pattnaik carved out the portrait of Dr MS Swaminathan with the lush green paddy fields in the backdrop.

On the imagery of green paddy saplings, Farther of Indian Green Revolution was written and below it, sand artist Pattnaik mentioned a tribute to Dr MS Swaminathan. The sound of sea waves added beauty to the grandeur of the sand art. It seems that the sound of sea waves was also paying homage to the departed soul. The magnificent sand art of the Father of the Green Revolution was carved out at Puri's Niladri Beach. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also condoled the demise of Dr MS Swaminathan.