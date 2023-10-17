Karnataka: As the ICC Cricket World Cup fever and the Navratri festivities have been going on simultaneously, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created magic on Karnataka's Bijapur beach. The idol of Goddess Durga has been made with 5,000 lemons. The Goddess is overlooking a cricket pitch with the ICC World Cup Trophy also kept on the playground. Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma was seen bowing to the Goddess.

In the sand mural, a message was written "Prayer for blessings to Team Bharat". Various parts of the country have been soaked in Durga Puja festivals where Puja Pandals are decked up for celebrations. Cricket lovers are also praying to Maa Durga for the success of the Indian Cricket Team to clinch the ICC World Cup Trophy. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Pattnaik stated, "I have made a sculpture of Goddess Durga, using more than 5,000 lemons with the message 'Prayer for blessings' #TeamBharat for #CricketWorldCup2023 at Vijapur, in Karnataka."#CWC23 #CWC2023 #WorldCup