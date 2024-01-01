Amritsar (Punjab): President of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Sukhbir Singh Badal, his wife MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, and SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia offered prayer at the Golden Temple here as the New Year began. At least two lakh devotees arrived at the Golden Temple for blessings on New Year's Eve. SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia congratulated the entire country on the occasion of the New Year and prayed for the progress and prosperity of Punjab.

Meanwhile, India ushered in New Year 2024 as the countrymen celebrated with fervour at different iconic locations in the country. The countrymen celebrated the New Year in style at the stroke of midnight and wished that the New Year would bring them a plethora of joy and happiness.