RUSSIAN WOMAN CREATES RUCKUS AT KASHI VISHWANATH TEMPLE IN VARANASI

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): A video of a Russian woman creating a ruckus at Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi went viral on social media. The video was recorded at gate number four of the Kashi Vishwanath temple. She reportedly harassed the devotees by throwing flower garlands at them.

The woman also misbehaved with the security personnel standing there. The harassment of the woman continued for about an hour. After this, she was controlled by the police and was admitted to a hospital.

The woman seen in the video is from Russia. The woman reached gate number 4 of the Vishwanath temple in the morning. During this time, she started harassing the devotees standing for darshan by throwing flower garlands. She also harassed the shopkeepers.

The woman started snatching flowers and garlands from devotees. During this time devotees also got enraged and complained to the policemen. In turn, they tried to stop the Russian woman. But, she started creating a scene. It is alleged that during this time the woman grabbed the throat of a policeman.

It seems that the woman looked out of her mind. Chowk Inspector Shivakant Mishra reached gate number 4, along with female policemen. After the violence that lasted for about an hour, the woman was controlled.

After this, she was taken to the mental hospital located in Pandeypur in the ambulance of the temple trust. At the same time, the CMO was informed about the incident. On the orders of the CJM, the woman has been admitted to the divisional hospital where she will be examined.

The police said that the information had been given to the Russian Embassy in New Delhi. The Varanasi police will take action based on the response they receive from the Embassy. The police said that Russian woman (35) has been staying in a lodge in Harishchandra Ghat of Varanasi for the past several days.

She had come to Varanasi from Moscow on a tourist passport and her visa is for 11 days. After recovering, she said, "I was suffocating due to the smoke and noise of the vehicles. Hence, I lost my senses and created a ruckus," she reportedly told the doctors.