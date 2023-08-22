ROYAL BENGAL TIGER SPOTTED ON ODISHA ANDHRA BORDER VIDEO GOES VIRAL

Rayagada (Odisha): A video of a Royal Bengal Tiger roaming on the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border has gone viral on social media. The tiger was seen moving in Bhamini mandal of Srikakulam district on the Odisha border near Gunpur of Rayagada district. In the video, a Royal Bengal Tiger was seen crossing the road. The video was captured by a passerby on the road.

On receiving the information, Srikakulam Forest Department officials visited the area. But, the villagers have not seen the tiger roaming around, however, in some areas, the footprints of the tiger have been found, forest department official Rama Rao of Bhamini mandal said. Later, the local tahsildar warned people not to go to the forest area and not to leave their domestic animals outside.

Gunapur deputy ranger Nil Madhav Padhi said that the video of the tiger in Andhra Pradesh has gone viral on social media. There is no danger in Odisha and the border area is being inspected, Padhi said. According to the deputy ranger, taking cognizance of the matter, the officials have engaged to take necessary steps to catch the big cat.