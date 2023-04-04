Kullu/Manali: Himachal Pradesh is experiencing a drastic drop in temperature, with heavy snowfall causing slippery roads and traffic chaos in the state. The Atal Tunnel Rohtang has been hit hard, with the roads becoming extremely slippery at both ends and in the surrounding areas. This has caused many vehicles to get stuck in the midst of snowfall, leading to a long jam. Vehicles are unable to apply brakes due to the snow-covered roads, causing them to slip and skid.

Tourist vehicles were sent ahead of Solang Nala on Tuesday, but due to the heavy snowfall, they are now being sent back. The drivers have also been advised to stay away from the Atal Tunnel. SP Lahaul Spiti Manav Verma stated that for the last two days, the weather has been unfavorable in the Lahaul valley, with heavy snowfall making it difficult for the police personnel to manage the traffic system. The roads have become very slippery, and it is challenging for vehicles to move.

In such a situation, drivers are being urged to travel only in case of emergencies. Himachal Pradesh is a state in northern India known for its scenic beauty and picturesque landscapes. The region attracts a large number of tourists every year, especially during winter, when the snowfall adds to the charm of the place. However, the current situation demands extra caution and vigilance while traveling in the state.