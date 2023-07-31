Etawah (Uttar Pradesh): The River Yamuna in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah reached close to the danger mark on Sunday. The warning mark of the River Yamuna in Etawah is 120.92 metres while the water level of the River Yamuna has reached 120.88 metres. Most of the temples on the banks of the River Yamuna have been submerged. Spate in the river has also damaged crops. Etawah's SSP Sanjay Kumar has advised residents living on the banks of the river to take precautionary measures. Earlier, the Yamuna water level near the old Yamuna Bridge in the national capital was recorded at 205.24 metres against the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

Also Read: Yamuna water level likely to drop below danger mark today