With the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya drawing closer, preparations to cater to a huge rush of devotees in the pilgrim town are in full swing.

A Central Store managed by the Ram Temple trust in Ayodhya's Ramsevakpuram area is serving as a storage godown for a variety of food items being sent from across the country.

On Monday, 100 tons of rice from Chhattisgarh reached Ayodhya.

According to officials of the Ram Temple Trust, the rice has come from Lord Ram's maternal uncle's native place, believed to be in Chhattisgarh.

According to Manager of Ram Temple Trust's Ramsevakpuram Central Store, Achytanad, Chhattisgarh is the place from where Lord Rama's maternal uncle belonged, this rice has come from the maternal uncle's home to Ram Mandir.

"Till now 100 tons of rice has reached Ayodhya, and several trucks are on their way."

Asked how will it be used, he said, "All of this will be used in bhandaras (community meals) for Ram devotees both for those who will come on January 22nd, as well as those who come later. We have resolved that no one should go hungry from Ayodhya."

Apart from the rice, the Central Storage unit has also received various other food items from virtually every corner of the country. These items will be used to prepare and serve food to devotees in community kitchens, also known as bhandaras.

Several items from across the country including Assam and Meghalaya have been stored here at this central store.

"We have received items from Meghalaya, Assam -- tea, spices...also from Ayodhya and other nearby places -- we have received Desi ghee and many other food items which is kept at this central store," Hriday Narain Chaturvedi, a VHP worker and volunteer at the store.

Food will be served to devotees visiting Ram Mandir at 36 locations in Ayodhya, which will operate round the clock according to the Ram Temple Trust. The idea is to ensure that no devotee goes hungry while in Ayodhya.