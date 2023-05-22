REVENGEFUL MONKEY CHARGES AT DRUG STORE MANAGER IN TELANGANAS LUXETTIPET

Mancherial (Telangana): A group of monkeys was seen loitering around a drug store. Among the herd of simians, one entered the medical shop. The monkey attacked the manager of the shop and also an elderly customer. Before someone could realise what was happening, the monkey suddenly entered the shop and began charging at the manager. People in the shop began fleeing helter-skelter. A video of the incident has gone viral while the incident took place in Luxettipet of Telangana's Manchierial district.

Earlier, it was known that while closing the medical shop, a monkey got stuck and killed. The remaining members of the herd had noticed the death of the monkey. The pack of monkeys was vengeful and looking for an opportune moment. The simians seemed to be believing that the manager of the shop was responsible for the killing of monkey. After seeing the video, the netizens were commenting that anger, grudges or revenge were not limited to humans, but also to animals.