RESIDENTS OF SRIHARIKOTA SEND IN BEST WISHES AS CHANDRAYAAN 3 LIFTS OFF

As ISRO's Chandrayaan soars towards the Moon in its third expedition on Friday, the locals have sent in their best wishes. The expedition is an attempt to put the country in an elite club of nations that have accomplished lunar missions with a soft landing. The entire country is rooting for a successful lunar mission, but for the people of Sriharikota it is all the more special.

Rajeshwari, food stall vendor, who has been living here for 23 years, says last time Chandrayaan 2 was a partial success. This time we pray to god that this will become a success. This is going to be the third time they are to send a satellite to the moon. Bathika grocery shop keeper says she is very happy. It's a proud moment for the history of India that a rocket made by ISRO is soon going to be launched from Sriharikota. I am so proud that I am a resident here, she adds.

Chandrayaan-2 had failed to achieve the desired soft landing on the moon in 2019, which was a cause for some disappointment. Sulochana, resident of Sriharikota, says this time the story will be about winning. "Last time luck didn't favour us. This time for sure this will be a story about winning not failing."

Locals voiced their enthusiasm about the witnessing the launch, sending in their best wishes for the success of the mission. Saravanan, student, says he has been waiting. "I have been waiting eagerly to watch this as it was my dream to watch it live with my own eyes. Last time, I missed the launch of Chandrayaan-2, I couldn't witness it. It was 50-50 per cent previously while this time I hope the success rate will reach 100 per cent."

Muniraja, a local, says Sullurpeta has seen development because of Sriharikota. "More people will come from many places from India to witness this event. I read in paper about this knowing this is our third attempt to send rocket to moon. I can't even imagine and it's a wonderful event."

Amuthamma, fish vendor, agrees with Muniraja. "To witness this rocket launch, thousands of people are going to come. In the last two launches, one succeeded while the other one failed. This time we will succeed. The entire Sullurpeta got identity with the rocket launch." As scheduled, the Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3) lifted off at 2.35 pm from the spaceport at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.