RAPE ACCUSED ESCAPES FROM PRISON IN KARNATAKA BY JUMPING WALL ARRESTED AGAIN

Davanagere(Karnataka): A rape accused managed to escape from the sub-jail in Karnataka's Davanagere on Saturday, the police said. The accused identified as Vasant (23), a resident of the Karur region, jumped the 40-foot-high prison wall. His act was caught on the CCTV camera installed on the premises. He was an auto driver by profession.

According to the police, a few days ago, a complaint was lodged against the accused Vasant at Davangere Women's Police Station in connection with a rape case. After filing a complaint, the police arrested him and sent him to jail. However, the accused on Saturday escaped by jumping the wall of the sub-jail.

The video shows after jumping the wall, the accused suffered a leg injury, however, he managed to flee the spot. After some time, when the jail staff came to know about the incident, an investigation was launched and a case was registered at Basavanagar police station. The accused was again arrested by the Karnataka police within 24 hours.

The sub-inspector of Basavanagar Police Station informed ETV Bharat over the phone that the accused Vasanth, who escaped from the jail, was hiding at Duggavati village of Harihar taluk. Immediately, the police swung into action and arrested him on Sunday.