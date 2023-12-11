Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): A Ram devotee, Purushottam Das Asati, compiled around 80 crore names of Lord Ram in post-retirement life. Purushottam has been doing the Ram naam compilation since 2009. He inspires people to write 'Ram naam' and gets a book printed for this. He distributes it for free, buys pens and gives them. He also collects the book after the completion of 'Ram naam'.

The Shahdol-based devotee has awakened the spirit of prisoners as well. They are actively taking the initiative to write 'Ram naam' to repent for their past deeds and sing the praises of Lord Ram. Over 80 crore 'Ram naams', out of which around 30 crore 'Shri Sitaram' names have been deposited in Ayodhya Ram. His passbook has around Rs 51 crore 'Ram naams ' that will be deposited soon.

Asati was an executive engineer till 2003. There is a compilation of writing 11,000 'Ram naam', which will be deposited in the International Shri Sitaram Naam Bank run by Nritya Gopal Das in Ayodhya. Some compilations have already been deposited, and the 'Ram naam' revolution aims to reach one billion soon.