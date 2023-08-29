RAKSHA BANDHAN 2023 GOLD GHEVAR TO CELEBRATE THE SIBLING BOND THIS RAKHI

Ghevar is the sweet of choice for many during the month of Sawan and especially for Rakhi celebrations.

A sweetmeat shop in Agra has given an expensive twist to this beloved sweet, by putting a layer of gold on it.

According to Umesh who runs the sweetshop, gold came into play when they wanted to offer more this Raksha Bandhan. "Looking at the love between brother and sister, this time we have come out with Gold Ghevar. We have kept it for price Rs 1,000 per piece, Many people from parts of Uttar Pradesh are praising us for this step."

One kg of this gold-plated delicacy can set you back by anything between 20 and 25 thousand rupees.

Despite the price, the ghevar is quite popular.

Sumit Sharma, a customer, said he was visiting the shop to see how the Gold Ghevar is being made and buy it.

"I came here to see Gold Ghevar because I wanted to buy it. I had previously purchased many Ghevar, but when I saw Gold Ghevar, I wanted to see how much it costs and how it is made. I was excited to see it, so I came here."

The gold ghevar is so pricey that it is kept inside a jewellery box, as if it's a piece of jewellery. (PTI)