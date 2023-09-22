RAJKOT UNIQUE MINIATURE SCULPTURE OF LORD GANESHA CREATED ON TIP OF PENCIL

Abhijeet Baraiya, a resident of the Rajkot district of Gujarat, has installed a unique miniature idol of Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Abhijeet carved the idol on the graphite tips of a pencil, which can be seen with the naked eye.

According to the artisan, it was made on the edge of the pencil and it took him a month to make the 'idol'.

"I have made the idol of Ganapati on the edge of the pencil and have installed it at my house. It took me approximately a month to make the idol which is of 5 cm size."

As per Abhijeet, the small size of the idol helps to reduce the harm caused to the environment.

"If the idol is heavy then at the time of immersion it gets tough in terms of the space and their weight. They are also synthetic which is harmful for the environment and if the idol is small then you can do the visarjan at home in a bucket as per the rituals."

The unique idol has been admired by people in the locality who are amazed by Abhijeet Baraiya's unique idea.