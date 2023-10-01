Kuchaman (Rajasthan): The Rajasthan Election Department on Sunday honoured the elderly voters above 100 years on International Day of Older Persons. The event was organised to make the elderly voters, along with the common voters, aware of voting in the elections. At the event, 106-year-old Chunki Devi, a resident of Kuchaman City of Didwana Kuchaman district, was also honoured by the Election Commission. Booth Level Officer (BLO) Shimbhudayal Joshi and Ward Councilor Lalita Verma Pareek went to Chunki Devi's house and gave her the citation sent by the Election department.

According to sources, there are nearly 15,000 voters 100 years of age or above in Rajasthan. BLO Shimbhudayal Joshi said that on the instructions of the Election Commission of India, these elderly people have been honoured for their continuous contribution to the country's election process and participation in the democratic process.

Chunki Devi said that since the elections started in the country, she has voted every time in every election, including Lok Sabha elections, Assembly elections or local body elections. She has cast her vote every time. She appealed to the common people to cast their votes for the right candidates.