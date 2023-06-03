RAJASTHAN CM ASHOK GEHLOT LOSES HIS COOL THROWS MIKE ON THE GROUND

Barmer: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was interacting with a group of women on Friday night at Barmer's Circuit House. The Chief Minister picked up a mike to address them. He tapped on it with his finger. But the microphone was not working. Expressing anger over the defunct mike, the Chief Minister threw it on the ground. In the video, the District Collector was seen lifting the mike from the ground.

The Chief Minister was given a working microphone. Again, Gehlot lost his cool when he saw a group of people standing behind the women. The Chief Minister got angry and asked where was the SP. the CM asked people — for what purpose they were standing. The Chief Minister also asked them to vacate the area. In the video, the CM was also heard saying that "the SP and District Collector were not dutiful".

During the interaction programme, Cabinet minister Hemaram Chowdhary, MLA Harish Chowdhary, MLA Mevaram Jain and MLA Padmaram Meghwal were present. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was on a two-day visit to Barmer. He was speaking to a group of women on Friday night at the Circuit House.

The women participants were expressing gratitude to the CM for running several state government schemes for the welfare of women. In the video, a woman was heard saying about the Udaan scheme. Besides, the participants were also thankful to the Chief Minister for increasing the honorarium of Anganwadi workers by 15 per cent. The Anganwadi workers also expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.