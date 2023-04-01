Chamoli (Uttarakhand): Several hilly areas in Uttarakhand have been experiencing rain as well as snowfall for the past two to three days. Rains accompanied by snowfall have brought the temperatures down in the higher reaches of the Himalayas. Many areas in Uttarakhand reeling under the cold wave. Badrinath Dham is covered with snowflakes, leading to a drop in temperatures. Himalayan peaks such as Nar Narayan, Neelkanth Mana and others have been covered with snow.

The sudden change in weather conditions has put a spanner in the Char Dham development project. A few days ago, Kedarnath Dham also experienced snowfall. The construction work at Kedarnath shrine came to a grinding halt due to the bad weather condition. Several parts of Uttarakhand, including Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Mussoorie and Dehradun, have been witnessing snowfall.

Meanwhile, the Chardham Yatra in the state is supposed to start on April 22. The portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham will be opened for devotees from April 22. Kedarnath shrine will be opened for devotees from April 25. On April 27, the doors of Badrinath Dham will be opened for the devotees.