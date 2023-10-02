RAHUL GANDHI WASHES DISHES AS PART OF VOLUNTARY SERVICE AT GOLDEN TEMPLE IN AMRITSAR

Amritsar: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday washed dishes as part of the voluntary service with others in the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar. With his head covered by a blue scarf, Gandhi paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple. Rahul Gandhi is also likely to attend the ritual of 'Palki Wewa' on Tuesday morning. The Congress leader is on a personal visit to the city, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said.

Earlier on Monday, taking to X (formally known as Twitter), Warring said, "Shri @RahulGandhiji is coming to Amritsar Sahib to pay obeisance at Sachkhand Shri Harmandir Sahib. This is his personal, spiritual visit, let's respect his privacy. Request all party workers to not be physically present for this visit. You all can show your support in spirit and meet him the next time. Satnaam Shri Waheguru."

Rahul Gandhi's visit to Punjab comes at a time when there is tension between the Punjab Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party over the arrest of party MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in a 2015 drugs case. Some of the party leaders are also opposed to the alliance with the AAP in Punjab for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. (With PTI inputs)