RAHUL GANDHI TRAVELS BY TRAIN FROM BILASPUR TO RAIPUR IN POLL BOUND CHHATTISGARH

Raipur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took an intercity train from Bilaspur to Raipur in Chhattisgarh. He boarded the train along with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, party's state in charge Kumari Selja and state unit chief Dipak Baij, among others. Gandhi was seen interacting with passengers in a sleeper class coach of the train. The ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh has routinely claimed the railway ministry had cancelled 2,600 trains in the state in the last few months, which was causing immense hardship to people. Gandhi had attended 'Awas Nyay Sammelan', an event of the Congress government in the state, in Parsada (Sakri) village in Takhatpur development block of Bilaspur district in the afternoon. The state polls are slated to be held at the end of the year. The Congress leader launched a house scheme in Bilaspur before taking the train. Earlier, Gandhi was seen riding in a truck to understand issues faced by heavy vehicle drivers.