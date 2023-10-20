RAHUL GANDHI MAKES DOSA INTERACTS WITH LOCALS IN POLL BOUND TELANGANA

Jagtial (Telangana): During his visit to Telangana's Jagtial district, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a spontaneous break on Friday at the NAC bus stop. This unexpected stop occurred as he was en route to Jagtial as part of the Congress Vijayabheri Yatra, which aimed to connect with the local community. In a video circulating on social media, Gandhi can be observed skillfully ladling dosa batter onto a sizzling pan with guidance from the eatery shop owner. He not only demonstrated his dosa-making skills but also engaged with passersby and the local population. This impromptu dosa-making episode unfolded while Rahul Gandhi was traveling from Karimnagar to Jagtial as part of the party's Vijayabheri Yatra.

