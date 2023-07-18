Bettiah (Bihar) : A village girl, who has fallen for a boy, has resorted to a strange way of making secret nocturnal daily visits to him. The girl, a resident of Bettiah village in Bihar, found non-stop supply of electricity becoming a hurdle for her to freely meet her lover. So, she started going to the transformer and removed the wires. As soon as the village plunges into darkness, she would secretly go and meet her boyfriend. Initially, none in the village suspected that a girl would go to such an extent. Unable to bear continued power cuts at nights, the villagers began finding reasons. One night, they caught the girl red-handed while trying to cut power.

The angry residents also caught her lover and beat him up. They said the whole village faced power cut problem and got defamed because of the girl's acts. They complained that as a result of darkness, thefts happened in the village. Two bikes, many goats and a motor have been stolen. The residents took videos of the girl and her boyfriend, who was beaten up, which have become popular on social media. Unafraid of the combined attack by the villagers, the girl confronted and threated to complain against them. She was seen strongly defending her lover and protecting him from the enraged residents. Finally, the issue reached the Nautan police station under which their village falls. In the presence of the police, both parties consented for the marriage of the girl with her boyfriend, bringing the story of this story of strange love and power cuts to a happy ending.

