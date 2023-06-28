Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka): A strange incident occurred on Tuesday evening in the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka. A python caught a male goat, weighing about 45 kg, from the Aittur village of Kadaba tehsil. The goat belonged to one local Georgekutty. However, the python was unable to swallow the goat.

Local forest officials said that the python swallowed the goat's head but was unable to swallow the rest of the animal's body. They said that the goat died due to suffocation. The python left the dead goat on the spot and ventured back into the forest, they added.

Pythons have large, sharp teeth, and are one of the most powerful snakes in the world. Pythons are apex predators. They can grow to be over 20 feet long and weigh hundreds of pounds. The Indian python is also known as black-tailed python, Indian rock python, and Asian rock python and is found in several parts of the country.