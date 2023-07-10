A video of an MLA in Punjab rescuing rain-hit people on a tractor has made people shower praises for the grit and dedication shown by the public representative. In the video, MLA Lakhveer Singh Rai was seen driving a tractor to rescue people trapped due to waterlogging in the residential area of Fatehgarh Sahib-Sirhind. Several areas including the Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Engineer College and other colonies witnessed 4-5 feet of waterlogging.

MLA Singh said that the area near Choi of Sirhind City was affected by heavy rains. "We are conducting a rescue to save the people stuck in the residential areas due to waterlogging. Victims are being taken out of their homes to safe places," he said. The students trapped in the Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Engineer College were also saved, Singh said.

Thanking police and civil administration, Singh said that amid continuous rains, people should support each other. "We should not panic, but face the situation with determination. It is very important to protect yourself first," he said. The MLA appealed to the people not to step out of the house unless except in an emergency as the conditions are getting worst due to heavy rains. At the same time, the locals thanked the MLA and the administration for saving their lives.