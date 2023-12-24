Barmer (Rajasthan): President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday praised Rajasthan Rajvika's brand ambassador Rumadevi while addressing an event in Jaisalmer. Murmu said that Rumadevi, a woman from a rural area, made herself self-reliant and helped the other women to move forward.

President Murmu inspected the stalls of the self-help group at the Lakhpati Didi conference organised at the Poonam Stadium. The President said that due to her talent, she is making the country proud. Expressing her gratitude, Rumadevi shared a video of President Murmu on social media and thanked her for her encouragement.

Rumadevi was born in 1989 at Rawatsar village in Barmer district of Rajasthan. When she was four years old, her mother died and her father remarried. Ruma Devi spent her childhood with her grandmother. Due to financial constraints, she left her studies midway after the VIII standard.

Rumadevi got married in 2006 and two years later she gave birth to a child, however, her child died due to illness. Rumadevi then started the embroidery work she had learnt from her grandmother. She made other women self-reliant by joining her. In 2018, Rumadevi was conferred the Nari Shakti Award by then-President Ramnath Kovind.