PRAYERS OFFERED TO SAI BABA FOR SUCCESSFUL LANDING OF CHANDRAYAAN 3

Shirdi (Maharashtra): The devotees offered prayers at the well-known shrine of Sai Baba here for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, India's mission to the Moon. Hundreds of devotees gathered in front of Saibaba's Darkamai and worshiped a replica of Chandrayaan 3. They also sang a devotional song - 'Shirdi Maze Pandharpur' and offered prayers for the success of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO's) mission.

The devotees of Sai Baba also raised slogans like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' inside the premises of the shrine. Former Shirdi Sababa Sansthan Trust director Sachin Tambe said that everyone prayed for the success of the important mission.

Also watch: German Minister impressed with UPI; makes payment using it

In the ongoing Chandrayaan-3 mission, the powered descent of the Lander Module is expected to commence on August 23 around 1745 hours, according to the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The Lander Module would undergo internal checks and await sun-rise at the designated landing site on Moon, they said. Now all eyes are on the Chandrayaan-3 Mission after Russia's spacecraft Luna 25 crashed on the moon.