Hardoi (UP): A video of police-peacock friendship garnered wide attention in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi. Cop Shyamu Kanoujia was seen feeding the peacock, which was stated to be a daily visitor to the premises. The visitors were amused and delighted on seeing the peacock approaching the uniformed man and picking food from the palm of his hand. This has formed a bond between the cop and the bird. The incident became a topic of discussion everywhere. The cops were being showered with praise for feeding the peacock.

Ever since this peacock started visiting their police station, the incharge Shyamu Kanoujia made sure to give food to it. According to the locals, the peacock has been making daily visits to the police station to eat food from the hands of the cop.

